Moncrief Joins Stampeders

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed free-agent American linebacker Derrick Moncrief.

Derrick Moncrief

Linebacker

College: Oklahoma State

Height: 6.01

Weight: 220

Born: June 25, 1993

Birthplace: Prattville, AL

American

Moncrief is a two-time West Division all-star who has played 89 career Canadian Football League regular-season games with Edmonton and Saskatchewan. He was a CFL all-star in 2019 and was Edmonton's nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2022.

In 2024, he signed on for his second stint with Edmonton and started the final 14 games of the season at the SAM position. He made 50 tackles including four tackles for loss and added three sacks, one interception and one knockdown.

Moncrief has 298 career tackles including 11 tackles for loss, nine special-teams tackles, 10 interceptions, one forced fumble and 19 knockdowns. He has played four playoff games and recorded 13 tackles, one special-teams stop, one forced fumble and two knockdowns.

The Oklahoma State alum played one game with the National Football League's Los Angeles Rams in 2021 before returning to the CFL.

