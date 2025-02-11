Tiger-Cats Sign Free Agent Offensive Lineman Jakub Szott

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







National offensive lineman Jakub Szott is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after signing a one-year contract, the team announced today. The former McMaster Marauder previously suited up in seven games with the Ticats during the 2023 season.

Szott, 26, participated in seven games with the Edmonton Elks last season after attending training camp with the Ticats. Over the course of his three-year CFL career, the 6'4, 290-pound Toronto native has dressed in 31 games with Edmonton (2024), Hamilton (2023), Winnipeg (2023) and Ottawa (2021).

Szott was originally selected by Ottawa in the fourth round (29th overall) of the 2020 CFL Draft after playing 37 games over four seasons (2016-19) with the Marauders.

