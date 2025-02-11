Ticats Add West All-CFL Offensive Lineman Liam Dobson
February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added west all-CFL offensive lineman Liam Dobson to its offensive line on a two-year contract, the team announced today. Dobson, the third-overall pick in the 2021 CFL Draft, earned his first divisional All-CFL nod in 2024.
Dobson, 27, arrives in Hamilton after suiting up in 52 games over the last three seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 6'3, 315-pound native of Ottawa has appeared in the Grey Cup in each of his three CFL seasons, including a start at left guard in 2024.
Dobson has also spent time with the NFL's Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints in 2022.
Prior to turning pro, Dobson played collegiately at the University of Maine from 2017-20 and Texas State in 2021. In 2019, he was selected FCS Third-Team All-America and First-Team All-CAA, and was voted Maine's Outstanding Offensive Lineman.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from February 11, 2025
- American QB Cam Dukes Stays in Toronto - Toronto Argonauts
- RedBlacks Ink American DL Christian Albright - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Greene Joins Red and White - Calgary Stampeders
- Ticats Add West All-CFL Offensive Lineman Liam Dobson - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Jeshrun Antwi Comes Home - Calgary Stampeders
- Sopik Back in Calgary - Calgary Stampeders
- Tiger-Cats Re-Sign National Receiver Brendan O'Leary-Orange - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Sign Veteran QB Matt Shiltz - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Stamps Add Veteran Receiver Tevin Jones - Calgary Stampeders
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Defensive Lineman Brock Gowanlock - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- East All-CFL DB Dashaun Amos Joins Tiger-Cats Secondary - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Sign Trio of DBs - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Bad Moon Rysen: Lions Add John to Receiving Corps - B.C. Lions
- Riders Ink Grey Cup Champion Offensive Lineman Philippe Gagnon - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Veteran Linebacker Adam Konar Returns to Lions - B.C. Lions
- Toronto Signs Free Agent DB Will Sunderland - Toronto Argonauts
- Lions Sign National Offensive Lineman David Foucault - B.C. Lions
- Moncrief Joins Stampeders - Calgary Stampeders
- Nathan Cherry Remains with Lions on One-Year Extension - B.C. Lions
- Tiger-Cats Sign Free Agent Offensive Lineman Jakub Szott - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Lions Sign Free Agent Defensive Back Deontai Williams - B.C. Lions
- RedBlacks Ink National OL Peter Godber - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Lions Sign National Linebacker and Two-Time Vanier Cup Champion Adam Auclair - B.C. Lions
- Stamps Sign All-Star DB Damon Webb - Calgary Stampeders
- Lions Sign Veteran Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli to One-Year Deal - B.C. Lions
- Free Agent Defensive Lineman Miles Fox Signs with Tiger-Cats - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- All-Star Linebacker Micah Awe Returns to BC Lions - B.C. Lions
- Argos Ink WR Mayala, DB Bratton & DL Haba - Toronto Argonauts
- Riders Sign 2024 Rushing Touchdown Leader Tommy Stevens - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Montrealer Joshua Archibald Signs a Deal with the Als - Montreal Alouettes
- Tiger-Cats Ink Free Agent LB Brian Cole II - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Running Back Ka'Deem Carey Back in Double Blue - Toronto Argonauts
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Running Back/Returner Peyton Logan to Two-Year Deal - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Josh Hagerty - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Als Bring Cyrille Hogan-Saindon Back to Quebec - Montreal Alouettes
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Receiver Reggie White Jr. - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Receiver Jerreth Sterns - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Blue Bombers Sign Receiver Gavin Cobb - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Blue Bombers Re-Sign Long Snapper Mike Benson - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories
- Ticats Add West All-CFL Offensive Lineman Liam Dobson
- Tiger-Cats Re-Sign National Receiver Brendan O'Leary-Orange
- East All-CFL DB Dashaun Amos Joins Tiger-Cats Secondary
- Tiger-Cats Sign Free Agent Offensive Lineman Jakub Szott
- Free Agent Defensive Lineman Miles Fox Signs with Tiger-Cats