Ticats Add West All-CFL Offensive Lineman Liam Dobson

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added west all-CFL offensive lineman Liam Dobson to its offensive line on a two-year contract, the team announced today. Dobson, the third-overall pick in the 2021 CFL Draft, earned his first divisional All-CFL nod in 2024.

Dobson, 27, arrives in Hamilton after suiting up in 52 games over the last three seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 6'3, 315-pound native of Ottawa has appeared in the Grey Cup in each of his three CFL seasons, including a start at left guard in 2024.

Dobson has also spent time with the NFL's Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints in 2022.

Prior to turning pro, Dobson played collegiately at the University of Maine from 2017-20 and Texas State in 2021. In 2019, he was selected FCS Third-Team All-America and First-Team All-CAA, and was voted Maine's Outstanding Offensive Lineman.

