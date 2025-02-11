Running Back Ka'Deem Carey Back in Double Blue
February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO- The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed American RB Ka'Deem Carey.
Carey (5'9"/215lbs) ran for 1,060 yards (third in CFL) and seven touchdowns (first among running backs) in his first year in Double Blue, earning an East Division All-Star nod along the way. The Arizona native spent the first four seasons of his CFL career in Calgary, leading the CFL in rushing in 2022 with 1,088 yards and 10 touchdowns, and was named a CFL All-Star for his efforts. The 32-year-old running back has been a Division All-Star three times, a CFL All-Star once, was named Calgary's Most Outstanding Player twice, and won two Grey Cups in his CFL career. He has rushed for 3,915 yards and 26 touchdowns across 62 CFL regular season games. The University of Arizona alum was selected by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2014 CFL Draft and played 37 games over three years with the NFC North team.
