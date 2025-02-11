Greene Joins Red and White
February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have signed free-agent national defensive back Adrian Greene.
Adrian Greene
Defensive back
College: Saint Mary's
Height: 6.01
Weight: 185
Born: Feb. 15, 1999
Birthplace: Toronto, ON
National
A fourth-round selection by BC in the 2022 Canadian Football League draft, Greene played 42 games for the Lions over the past three seasons. Over that period he had 42 defensive tackles, 18 special-teams tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and five knockdowns.
The Saint Mary's product also has seven defensive tackles and one special-teams stop in five career playoff appearances.
In 2024, Greene played 16 regular-season games and made 14 starts. He shared the team lead with two interceptions including one that he returned 50 yards in a Week 18 game against Calgary. Greene established a new career high with 26 defensive tackles and also had five special-teams tackles, one forced fumble and four knockdowns.
