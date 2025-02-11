Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Josh Hagerty

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Canadian defensive back Josh Hagerty.

Hagerty (6-3, 200; Saskatchewan; Born: July 27, 1998, in Regina, SK) joins the Blue Bombers after spending the 2024 season with the Edmonton Elks. He spent 2021-23 with the Toronto Argonauts and was part of their 2022 Grey Cup championship team.

He has appeared in 32 career CFL games with Edmonton and Toronto, registering 23 defensive tackles, 26 more on special teams with one career forced fumble.

Hagerty was a sixth-round selection, 47th overall, by the Argonauts in the 2021 CFL Draft.

During his college days with the Huskies (2016-20) he played in 26 regular season and playoff games and was a member of the 2018 Hardy Cup champions in 2018.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.