Nathan Cherry Remains with Lions on One-Year Extension
February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that National defensive lineman Nathan Cherry has re-signed for 2025. Cherry was eligible for free agency this morning.
Cherry (6'3, 240 lbs)- the Saskatoon native returns for a fourth season with the Lions after suiting up in one contest in 2024 following his recovery from a knee injury suffered in August of the previous season.
Selected third overall in the 2022 CFL Draft, Cherry has registered 15 defensive tackles, two sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in 28 career games.
Cherry was a standout at the University of Saskatchewan from 2016-21, appearing in 41 games with 46 total tackles (28 solo, 18 assisted), ten sacks and one fumble recovery. A 2021 First-Team All-Canadian, he helped the Huskies reach the Vanier Cup against Western in his final season along with additional Hardy Cup wins in 2018 and 2019.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from February 11, 2025
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Defensive Lineman Brock Gowanlock - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- East All-CFL DB Dashaun Amos Joins Tiger-Cats Secondary - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Sign Trio of DBs - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Bad Moon Rysen: Lions Add John to Receiving Corps - B.C. Lions
- Riders Ink Grey Cup Champion Offensive Lineman Philippe Gagnon - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Veteran Linebacker Adam Konar Returns to Lions - B.C. Lions
- Toronto Signs Free Agent DB Will Sunderland - Toronto Argonauts
- Lions Sign National Offensive Lineman David Foucault - B.C. Lions
- Moncrief Joins Stampeders - Calgary Stampeders
- Nathan Cherry Remains with Lions on One-Year Extension - B.C. Lions
- Tiger-Cats Sign Free Agent Offensive Lineman Jakub Szott - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Lions Sign Free Agent Defensive Back Deontai Williams - B.C. Lions
- RedBlacks Ink National OL Peter Godber - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Lions Sign National Linebacker and Two-Time Vanier Cup Champion Adam Auclair - B.C. Lions
- Stamps Sign All-Star DB Damon Webb - Calgary Stampeders
- Lions Sign Veteran Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli to One-Year Deal - B.C. Lions
- Free Agent Defensive Lineman Miles Fox Signs with Tiger-Cats - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- All-Star Linebacker Micah Awe Returns to BC Lions - B.C. Lions
- Argos Ink WR Mayala, DB Bratton & DL Haba - Toronto Argonauts
- Riders Sign 2024 Rushing Touchdown Leader Tommy Stevens - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Montrealer Joshua Archibald Signs a Deal with the Als - Montreal Alouettes
- Tiger-Cats Ink Free Agent LB Brian Cole II - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Running Back Ka'Deem Carey Back in Double Blue - Toronto Argonauts
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Running Back/Returner Peyton Logan to Two-Year Deal - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Josh Hagerty - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Als Bring Cyrille Hogan-Saindon Back to Quebec - Montreal Alouettes
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Receiver Reggie White Jr. - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Receiver Jerreth Sterns - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Blue Bombers Sign Receiver Gavin Cobb - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Blue Bombers Re-Sign Long Snapper Mike Benson - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.