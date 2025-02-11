Nathan Cherry Remains with Lions on One-Year Extension

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that National defensive lineman Nathan Cherry has re-signed for 2025. Cherry was eligible for free agency this morning.

Cherry (6'3, 240 lbs)- the Saskatoon native returns for a fourth season with the Lions after suiting up in one contest in 2024 following his recovery from a knee injury suffered in August of the previous season.

Selected third overall in the 2022 CFL Draft, Cherry has registered 15 defensive tackles, two sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in 28 career games.

Cherry was a standout at the University of Saskatchewan from 2016-21, appearing in 41 games with 46 total tackles (28 solo, 18 assisted), ten sacks and one fumble recovery. A 2021 First-Team All-Canadian, he helped the Huskies reach the Vanier Cup against Western in his final season along with additional Hardy Cup wins in 2018 and 2019.

