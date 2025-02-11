Sopik Back in Calgary

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed free-agent national linebacker Fraser Sopik.

Fraser Sopik

Linebacker

College: Western

Height: 6.00

Weight: 209

Born: Apr. 3, 1997

Birthplace: Toronto, ON

National

It's a return to the Stampeders for Sopik, who was a fourth-round draft pick by Calgary in 2019 and played 44 games over three seasons for the Red and White.

The former University of Western Ontario star signed with Hamilton as a free agent in 2023 and was a member of the Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts in 2024.

He played 15 games for the Boatmen last season and set a new career high with 57 defensive tackles. Sopik also had six special-teams stops, one sack, one forced fumble and three knockdowns. In the Argos' Grey Cup win over Winnipeg, he contributed one special-teams tackle and a forced fumble.

In 71 combined regular-season contests with the Stampeders, Tiger-Cats and Argonauts, Sopik had 90 defensive tackles including four tackles for loss, 45 special-teams tackles, five sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and four knockdowns.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.