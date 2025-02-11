Sopik Back in Calgary
February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have signed free-agent national linebacker Fraser Sopik.
Fraser Sopik
Linebacker
College: Western
Height: 6.00
Weight: 209
Born: Apr. 3, 1997
Birthplace: Toronto, ON
National
It's a return to the Stampeders for Sopik, who was a fourth-round draft pick by Calgary in 2019 and played 44 games over three seasons for the Red and White.
The former University of Western Ontario star signed with Hamilton as a free agent in 2023 and was a member of the Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts in 2024.
He played 15 games for the Boatmen last season and set a new career high with 57 defensive tackles. Sopik also had six special-teams stops, one sack, one forced fumble and three knockdowns. In the Argos' Grey Cup win over Winnipeg, he contributed one special-teams tackle and a forced fumble.
In 71 combined regular-season contests with the Stampeders, Tiger-Cats and Argonauts, Sopik had 90 defensive tackles including four tackles for loss, 45 special-teams tackles, five sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and four knockdowns.
