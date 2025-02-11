RedBlacks Sign Trio of DBs

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed one-year deals with three defensive backs; inking National and Carleton Ravens alumnus Tunde Adeleke, alongside Americans Nafees Lyon and Amari Henderson.

"We are excited to add Tunde, Nafees, and Amari," said REDBLACKS General Manager Shawn Burke. "They are proven contributors, whose experience will be an asset to our football club."

Adeleke, 29, is well-acquainted with the nation's capital, having spent his standout U Sports career with the Carleton Ravens from 2013 to 2016. Born in Lagos, Nigeria, and raised in Ottawa, Adeleke suited up with the Toronto Argonauts in 2024, winning his second Grey Cup during a season in which he appeared in 10 games, tallying 16 total tackles. Drafted in the third round, 25th overall by the Calgary Stampeders in 2017, Adeleke spent two seasons with Calgary, winning a Grey Cup in 2018, before signing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019. He earned All-CFL honours in 2019, along with an East All-CFL nod in 2021, before signing with the Argos ahead of last season.

Lyon, 28, spent his third season with the Montreal Alouettes in 2024, recording 32 total tackles and an interception in 10 games. The Charlotte, North Carolina product, who played his collegiate football at UNC Charlotte, previously suited up with the Edmonton Elks from 2021 to 2022, before being traded to the Als where he would win a Grey Cup in 2023. Through 30 CFL games, Lyon has recorded 115 total tackles, a sack, five interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Henderson, 27, has been with the Saskatchewan Roughriders for the last three seasons, and in 2024, recorded 33 tackles and two forced fumbles in eight games, suiting up in both playoff games on the Riders' run to the West Final. The Charlotte, North Carolina native has made 37 CFL appearances, racking up 110 total tackles, and two interceptions along with the pair of forced fumbles. Prior to arriving in Canada, Henderson signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Wake Forest, and also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings.

