RedBlacks Sign Trio of DBs
February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed one-year deals with three defensive backs; inking National and Carleton Ravens alumnus Tunde Adeleke, alongside Americans Nafees Lyon and Amari Henderson.
"We are excited to add Tunde, Nafees, and Amari," said REDBLACKS General Manager Shawn Burke. "They are proven contributors, whose experience will be an asset to our football club."
Adeleke, 29, is well-acquainted with the nation's capital, having spent his standout U Sports career with the Carleton Ravens from 2013 to 2016. Born in Lagos, Nigeria, and raised in Ottawa, Adeleke suited up with the Toronto Argonauts in 2024, winning his second Grey Cup during a season in which he appeared in 10 games, tallying 16 total tackles. Drafted in the third round, 25th overall by the Calgary Stampeders in 2017, Adeleke spent two seasons with Calgary, winning a Grey Cup in 2018, before signing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019. He earned All-CFL honours in 2019, along with an East All-CFL nod in 2021, before signing with the Argos ahead of last season.
Lyon, 28, spent his third season with the Montreal Alouettes in 2024, recording 32 total tackles and an interception in 10 games. The Charlotte, North Carolina product, who played his collegiate football at UNC Charlotte, previously suited up with the Edmonton Elks from 2021 to 2022, before being traded to the Als where he would win a Grey Cup in 2023. Through 30 CFL games, Lyon has recorded 115 total tackles, a sack, five interceptions, and a forced fumble.
Henderson, 27, has been with the Saskatchewan Roughriders for the last three seasons, and in 2024, recorded 33 tackles and two forced fumbles in eight games, suiting up in both playoff games on the Riders' run to the West Final. The Charlotte, North Carolina native has made 37 CFL appearances, racking up 110 total tackles, and two interceptions along with the pair of forced fumbles. Prior to arriving in Canada, Henderson signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Wake Forest, and also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from February 11, 2025
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Defensive Lineman Brock Gowanlock - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- East All-CFL DB Dashaun Amos Joins Tiger-Cats Secondary - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Sign Trio of DBs - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Bad Moon Rysen: Lions Add John to Receiving Corps - B.C. Lions
- Riders Ink Grey Cup Champion Offensive Lineman Philippe Gagnon - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Veteran Linebacker Adam Konar Returns to Lions - B.C. Lions
- Toronto Signs Free Agent DB Will Sunderland - Toronto Argonauts
- Lions Sign National Offensive Lineman David Foucault - B.C. Lions
- Moncrief Joins Stampeders - Calgary Stampeders
- Nathan Cherry Remains with Lions on One-Year Extension - B.C. Lions
- Tiger-Cats Sign Free Agent Offensive Lineman Jakub Szott - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Lions Sign Free Agent Defensive Back Deontai Williams - B.C. Lions
- RedBlacks Ink National OL Peter Godber - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Lions Sign National Linebacker and Two-Time Vanier Cup Champion Adam Auclair - B.C. Lions
- Stamps Sign All-Star DB Damon Webb - Calgary Stampeders
- Lions Sign Veteran Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli to One-Year Deal - B.C. Lions
- Free Agent Defensive Lineman Miles Fox Signs with Tiger-Cats - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- All-Star Linebacker Micah Awe Returns to BC Lions - B.C. Lions
- Argos Ink WR Mayala, DB Bratton & DL Haba - Toronto Argonauts
- Riders Sign 2024 Rushing Touchdown Leader Tommy Stevens - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Montrealer Joshua Archibald Signs a Deal with the Als - Montreal Alouettes
- Tiger-Cats Ink Free Agent LB Brian Cole II - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Running Back Ka'Deem Carey Back in Double Blue - Toronto Argonauts
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Running Back/Returner Peyton Logan to Two-Year Deal - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Josh Hagerty - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Als Bring Cyrille Hogan-Saindon Back to Quebec - Montreal Alouettes
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Receiver Reggie White Jr. - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Receiver Jerreth Sterns - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Blue Bombers Sign Receiver Gavin Cobb - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Blue Bombers Re-Sign Long Snapper Mike Benson - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.