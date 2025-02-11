Als Bring Cyrille Hogan-Saindon Back to Quebec

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that they have signed Canadian offensive lineman Cyrille Hogan-Saindon to one-year contract.

Hogan-Saindon (6'4", 310 lbs.) played 45 games with the Ottawa REDBLACKS over three seasons, appearing in every game for the team in 2022 and 2023.

The 27-year-old, originally from Quebec City, was drafted in the second round of the 2022 CFL Draft by Ottawa.

In 2018, he won the Vanier Cup with the Laval Rouge et Or. Three years later, he was named to the RSEQ All-Star Team.

"We know Cyrille well because we have faced him several times. I have been watching him play since his years with Laval, so I know what he is capable of," says Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Montreal Alouettes. "Despite his young age, he has played several games as a starter and brings a lot of experience and depth to our team."

