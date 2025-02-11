Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Receiver Jerreth Sterns

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with American receiver Jerreth Sterns.

Sterns (5-9, 175; Western Kentucky/Houston Baptist; Born: July 1, 1999, in Waxahachie, TX) joins the Blue Bombers after spending the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Sterns finished 2024 with 39 catches for 492 yards and two touchdowns and in 23 games over two years with the Roughriders had 83 receptions for 941 yards and three touchdowns.

He first came to the CFL in 2023 after stints in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.

Sterns posted one of the best seasons in the history of college football in his final year at Western Kentucky, finishing with a remarkable 150 receptions for 1,902 yards and 17 touchdowns while earning a second-team All-American selection.

Prior to his days with the Hilltoppers, Sterns played at Houston Baptists (now known as Houston Christian University) and caught 220 passes for 1,971 yards and 18 scores over three seasons.

