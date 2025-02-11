Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Defensive Lineman Brock Gowanlock

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Canadian defensive lineman Brock Gowanlock.

Gowanlock (6-3, 235; Manitoba; born: July 11, 1996, in Duncan, B.C.) joins the Blue Bombers after spending the last three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes and returns to Winnipeg where he played his college ball with the Bisons.

Gowanlock was on the injured list for 15 games in 2024, limiting him to three games in which he registered two special teams tackles.

Selected by the Alouettes in the eighth round, 66th overall, in the 2020 CFL Draft, he has played in 19 regular-season games over three years and was on the field for Montreal's win over the Blue Bombers in the 110th Grey Cup in 2023.

Gowanlock played five years at Manitoba (2016-19) registering 177 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, four pass break ups, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one touchdown in 38 games for the Bisons.

He was a Canada West All-Star and U-Sports Second Team All-Star in 2021.

