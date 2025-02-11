Riders Ink Grey Cup Champion Offensive Lineman Philippe Gagnon

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National offensive lineman Philippe Gagnon.

Gagnon (6'3-320) joins the Roughriders with eight seasons of CFL experience. He spent seven seasons with the Montreal Alouettes (2016-18, 2021-24) and one season with the Ottawa REDBLACKS (2019).

The L'Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec native played 17 games at right guard for the Alouettes last season, helping the team earn a first-place finish. Gagnon also played in the Eastern Final.

He was selected by the Alouettes in the first round, second overall, of the 2016 CFL Draft. Since then, the veteran lineman has played 99 CFL regular season games and made 75 starts. Gagnon has also appeared in six post-season matchups, including as the Alouettes' starting left guard in the 2023 Grey Cup, helping his team become CFL Champions.

Collegiately, Gagnon played four seasons for the Université Laval Rouge et Or, winning back-to-back Vanier Cups (2012 and 2013). In both 2014 and 2015, he was named a RSEQ (Réseau dusportétudiant duQuébec) All-Star and a U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian.

