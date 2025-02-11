RedBlacks Ink American DL Christian Albright

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed American defensive lineman Christian Albright to a one-year contract.

Albright, 25, appeared in four games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2024, recording three total tackles. He suited up another four times in 2023, making a total of six tackles while adding three sacks and a forced fumble, en route to earning a PFF Honour Roll nod for September of that year, as the league's defensive player of the month.

Hailing from Kennesaw, Georgia, Albright played college football at Ball State from 2017 to 2021, earning Third Team All-MAC honours in 2018, and Second Team All-MAC in 2020. He spent time with the Chicago Bears in 2022.

