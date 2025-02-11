Montrealer Joshua Archibald Signs a Deal with the Als

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montréal - The Montreal Alouettes announced that they have signed Montreal native defensive lineman Joshua Archibald.

Archibald (6'3'', 238 lbs) played 17 games with the B.C. Lions in 2024. The Montreal native recorded 15 defensive tackles and six on special teams, along with four sacks. The 27-year-old also forced two fumbles.

Drafted by the Lions in the third round (23rd overall) of the 2022 CFL Draft, he will begin his fourth season in the CFL in 2025, after spending his first three seasons in Vancouver.

During his college years, he played for the McGill University Redbirds.

"I've known Joshua since his college days, having seen him on the field multiple times with McGill, and he works relentlessly," said Danny Maciocia, General Manager of the Montreal Alouettes. "His addition to our team brings experience and versatility. He can play both on defense and special teams, which is great news for us."

