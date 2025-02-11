Lions Sign Veteran Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli to One-Year Deal

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced on Tuesday the signing of free agent American quarterback Jeremiah Masoli to a one-year contract.

Masoli (5'9, 228 lbs)- the 36-year-old native San Francisco native is back on the West Coast after three seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Along with persevering through two major injuries, Masoli completed 129 passes for 2,269 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 81 yards and a major on 17 carries across 17 regular season games.

After breaking into the CFL with Edmonton in 2012, Masoli was dealt to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and spent the next eight seasons in Steeltown while dressing for 114 regular season contests. Masoli was named starting quarterback late in 2017 and earned East Division All-Star in 2018 after passing for a career-high 5,209 yards and 28 touchdowns with 463 yards and two majors on the ground.

Masoli's final appearance with the team came in the 108th Grey Cup against Winnipeg in 2021 where he came off the bench and completed 20 of 25 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns. He remains fourth on Hamilton's all-time list with 15,555 passing yards.

Before moving north, Masoli had stints with the San Francisco 49ers and UFL Omaha Nighthawks in 2011. He transferred from City College of San Francisco to Oregon in 2008 and was named Holiday Bowl MVP as the Ducks took down Oklahoma State to end that season. Masoli's 2009 campaign saw an upset of number 4 USC en route to a Pac-10 championship and Rose Bowl appearance against Ohio State.

