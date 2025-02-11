East All-CFL DB Dashaun Amos Joins Tiger-Cats Secondary

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed defensive back DaShaun Amos, the team announced today. Last season, Amos earned a place on the East Division All-CFL team and played a pivotal role in the Toronto Argonauts' Grey Cup championship victory.

Amos, 30, played all 18 games with Toronto last season, registering 25 defensive tackles, five interceptions, three pass knockdowns and one defensive touchdown.

The 5'11, 185-pound native of Midlothian, Virginia has played 76 games over his six seasons in the CFL with the Argonauts (2022-24) and Calgary Stampeders (2018-21), totalling 176 total tackles, with 168 defensive tackles, 16 interceptions, one forced fumble and two defensive touchdowns. Amos has twice earned divisional All-CFL honours (2019, 2024) and has been a part of three Grey Cup championship teams (2018, 2022, and 2024).

Before heading north of the border, the former East Carolina defensive back spent time with the New York Giants (2017) and later with the Green Bay Packers (2020) before rejoining the Stampeders for the 2021 season.

