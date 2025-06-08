Ticats Sign American Quarterback Dolegala to Practice Roster

Sports stats



CFL Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Ticats Sign American Quarterback Dolegala to Practice Roster

June 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release


The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American quarterback Jake Dolegala to the practice roster, the team announced today.

Dolegala, 28, previously suited up for the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals (2019), New England Patriots (2020-21), Green Bay Packers (2021), and Miami Dolphins (2021), and the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders (2022-23), BC Lions (2024), and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2024).

The 6-7, 242-pound Hamburg, New York native appeared in 20 CFL games over his career, registering 247-of-394 pass completions for 2953 yards and 12 touchdowns. He attended Central Connecticut State University where he completed 654-of-1136 passes for 8129 yards and 48 touchdowns in 44 games.

The football club also announced the following player has been released from the team:

AMER - WR - Josh Johnson

Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from June 8, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central