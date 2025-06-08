Ticats Sign American Quarterback Dolegala to Practice Roster

June 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American quarterback Jake Dolegala to the practice roster, the team announced today.

Dolegala, 28, previously suited up for the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals (2019), New England Patriots (2020-21), Green Bay Packers (2021), and Miami Dolphins (2021), and the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders (2022-23), BC Lions (2024), and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2024).

The 6-7, 242-pound Hamburg, New York native appeared in 20 CFL games over his career, registering 247-of-394 pass completions for 2953 yards and 12 touchdowns. He attended Central Connecticut State University where he completed 654-of-1136 passes for 8129 yards and 48 touchdowns in 44 games.

The football club also announced the following player has been released from the team:

AMER - WR - Josh Johnson







Canadian Football League Stories from June 8, 2025

Ticats Sign American Quarterback Dolegala to Practice Roster - Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.