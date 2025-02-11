Lions Sign Free Agent Defensive Back Deontai Williams
February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver) - The BC Lions dipped into the defensive back market Tuesday morning with the signing of American free agent Deontai Williams to a two-year contract.
Williams (6'0, 205 lbs)- the Jacksonville, Florida native suited up in 27 games over the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders while recording 90 defensive tackles, six special teams stops, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
Williams signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a non-drafted free agent in 2022 and registered seven tackles in three pre-season contests.
In 29 games with the Nebraska Cornhuskers from 2018-21, Williams recorded 122 defensive tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, six interceptions, 15 pass knockdowns, three forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries with one being returned for a major. He earned All-Big Ten Honourable mentions in 2020 and 2021.
