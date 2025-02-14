UNC Tar Heel and ACC Champion Goalkeeper Samantha Leshnak Murphy Signs with Carolina Ascent FC

February 14, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Ascent FC today announced goalkeeper Samantha Leshnak Murphy will be signing with the team for the remainder of the 2025 season. The 27-year-old University of North Carolina graduate is returning to the Carolinas after spending the past two seasons playing for Pitea IF in Sweden's top league Damallsvenskan.

"Sam comes to us having gained top flight experience in Europe. She will immediately improve our squad and push for minutes," shared Carolina Ascent FC Head Coach, Philip Poole. "Sam's connections to the Carolinas as a UNC Tar Heel will allow our fans to connect with her immediately."

Leshnak Murphy totaled 33 league appearances for Pitea IF, helping lead her team to a Women's Swedish Cup trophy in the 2023-24 season. Prior to moving to Sweden, Leshnak Murphy played for Keflavik IF in Iceland in 2022, appearing in 18 games.

"I'm very happy to join the Carolina Ascent. The team is closing in on the first USL Super League Championship, and I want to be a part of it with this group," expressed Leshnak Murphy. "Coach Poole is an excellent coach. I couldn't ask for a better opportunity right now."

Leshnak Murphy joined NWSL's North Carolina Courage in 2019. She was a key squad member during her 3 seasons in Raleigh after making her full debut in 2020.

Leshnak Murphy played with the Tar Heels from 2015-2018. Appearing in 54 games over four years, Leshak Murphy would become ACC Tournament Champions in 2017, followed by National Championship finalists in 2018. Leshnak Murphy also holds the longest single-season shutout streak in Tar Heel history, going 1,119 minutes without allowing a goal during the 2018 season.

Carolina Ascent FC continues its Inaugural Season with the Spring Home Opener on Saturday, February 15 at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Single Game Tickets are on sale now at https://www.CarolinaAscent.com/single-game-tickets/.

