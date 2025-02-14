Brooklyn FC's Sydney Martinez Called up to the Puerto Rican National Team

February 14, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - The Puerto Rican women's national team announced on Tuesday that Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) goalkeeper Sydney Martinez has been called up for the team's upcoming international friendlies against Estonia on February 20, Iran on February 23, and a third match on February 26.

Martinez, a Rincon, Georgia native, has been a standout performer for the Puerto Rican national team, most notably recording 11 saves in a crucial 1-0 victory over Haiti that secured Puerto Rico's spot in the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup. A star goalkeeper known for her leadership and poise under pressure, Martinez made history as the first Golden Glove winner for South Georgia Tormenta FC, where she also served as team captain.

She signed with Brooklyn FC as the club's first-ever player and made her debut in the season opener at Carolina Ascent FC. Martinez has been a key player for Brooklyn FC this season, ranking fifth in the league with 26 saves and tied for third with four clean sheets. Her consistent performances between the posts have been instrumental in Brooklyn FC's rise to the top of the table. The club currently sits in first place with a 9-3-2 record, holding an 11-goal differential and five consecutive wins.

Brooklyn FC Women's next match is against Tampa Bay Sun FC on Saturday, February 22. The team will return home to Maimonides Park on Saturday, March 15. The complete spring schedule is available online, and all matches can be streamed live on Peacock. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

