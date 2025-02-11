Sky Carp Announce 2025 Field Staff

BELOIT - The Sky Carp, in conjunction with the Miami Marlins, are excited to announce their 2025 coaching staff, led by manager Angel Espada.

Espada is no stranger to Sky Carp fans, as he served as the defensive coach for the 2024 Sky Carp. He is among the Marlins' longest-tenured employees, having begun his journey with the parent club all the way back in 2009.

Espada has plenty of managerial experience as well, with the latest coming as skipper of the 2022 Jupiter Hammerheads of the Florida State League. It was his seventh season as manager in the Marlins organization, with the previous six coming in either the New York-Penn League or the Dominican Summer League.

Joining Espada on the on-field staff will be pitching coach Jason Erickson, hitting coach Brian Sharp, defensive coaches Mason Sherill and Josh Glenn.

The 2025 trainer will be Hiroki Yoshimoto, while Jeremiah Cothiere will be the team's strength and conditioning coordinator, and Victor DiDiego will be the Video Coordinator.

Erickson, 38, will be spending his fourth season in Beloit and seventh in the Marlins organization after a five-year stint in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. Erickson oversaw the fifth-best pitching staff in the Midwest League last season.

Sharp, 27, is spending his first season with the Marlins after spending time on the University of Missouri's coaching staff. Sharp was a former 26th round draft choice of the 2018 Draft by the New York Mets. He spent two seasons in affiliated ball and one in independent ball before hanging up his spikes.

Sherill also comes from the collegiate ranks, having come from the coaching staff at Canisius. Sherill was a southpaw pitcher at Jessup University and Olivet Nazarene before beginning his coaching career.

Glenn, 27, is also beginning his first season in the Marlins organization. He spent his collegiate career at Northern Colorado as a standout catcher.

Yoshimoto is in his second season with the Marlins after having spent four seasons with the Blue Jays organization. Cothiere enters his third season with the Marlins after spending the previous two seasons with Jupiter. DiDiego is in his first season with the Marlins after graduating from the University of Central Florida.

The Sky Carp will host the South Bend Cubs on Friday, April 4 at 6:05 p.m. to kick off their 44th season in the Stateline area.

