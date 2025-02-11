Julia McNeil Named River Bandits General Manager

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits, High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, announced today that General Manager Paul Kleinhans-Schulz is leaving the team to pursue new opportunities outside of baseball. The team immediately announced the promotion of Assistant General Manager Julia McNeil to general manager. The move makes McNeil the third female general manager in River Bandits' history and one of only 13 throughout Minor League Baseball.

As the club's assistant general manager and then general manager, Kleinhans-Schulz helped navigate the Bandits through an affiliation change, three floods, and the Covid-19 pandemic. With both Kleinhans-Schulz and McNeil as critical parts of the River Bandits' senior leadership team, the club earned a myriad of honors, including Ballpark Digest 's Minor League Baseball Team of the Year award (2021) and its Charitable Award (2019 and 2023). In 2024, the team's ballpark, Modern Woodmen Park, won its second-straight USA TODAY/10Best.com's Readers' Choice Award as America's Best Minor League Ballpark.

"Paul Kleinhans-Schulz is a first-rate talent and a great person who did an outstanding job as General Manager of the River Bandits," said team owner Dave Heller. "He's thoughtful, dedicated, and committed to excellence, and he will be missed. Fortunately, we have Julia McNeil ready to step into the general manager's role without missing a beat. Julia is hard-working, smart, and incredibly talented; she's earned this promotion and all of us in the Quad Cities are lucky to have her."

Over the past decade, McNeil has steadily worked her way up the baseball ladder, succeeding in every position. She started in 2014 as an intern for the Nashua Silver Knights of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League. The following season, she moved up to the Lowell Spinners of the New York-Penn League. When she completed her internship, McNeil was hired to work in the ticketing department, where she rose to become group sales manager.

At the conclusion of the 2018 season, McNeil left her native Lowell to join the River Bandits. After one season as the team's box office manager, she was promoted to director of ticketing and sales/fulfillment, then assistant general manager of ballpark operations before becoming assistant general manager.

A 2015 graduate of Vermont State University-Lyndon, McNeil is a leading advocate for women in sports. In addition to earning a Women in Baseball Leadership Scholarship in 2019, she was an inaugural member of the MiLB Leaders Inspiring Future Talent Mentorship Program, which promotes the growth of women in baseball through meaningful relationships. McNeil is also heavily active within the Quad Cities community. She serves as the Chairwoman of the Jaycees of the Quad Cities and has been elected to numerous leadership roles within the organization.

