Figueroa Homers Twice, Bandits Blast Loons in Series-Opener

Published on August 20, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - Derlin Figueroa launched a pair of home runs and racked up six RBIs Tuesday, as the Quad Cities River Bandits routed the Great Lakes Loons 13-4 in game one of a six-game series at Modern Woodmen Park.

Joining former River Bandit Carson Roccaforte, who left the yard twice against the Peoria Chiefs on Opening Day, Figueroa became just the second Quad Cities player to hit two home runs in a single game this season and paced the Bandits to a season-high-matching run total behind his first two High-A long balls.

Even before Figueora left the yard, the River Bandits immediately unleashed the bats on Loons' starter Payton Martin, as Quad Cities plated five runs in first inning, including "Figgy's" first RBI on a fielder's choice, and the first of two two-run doubles off the bat of Carter Frederick.

Figueora's first home run came in the third, a solo shot that marked the River Bandits' first home run since August 9 and put Quad Cities ahead 6-0.

On the mound, River Bandits' starter Drew Beam surrendered just two runs over his team-leading seventh quality start of the season, allowing RBI doubles to Joe Vetrano and Elijah Hainline in the fourth.

Quad Cities would get the runs back plus one in the fifth, when Figueroa launched a three-run shot over the right field ribbon board to propel the Bandits ahead 9-2.

After Beam's departure, reliever Dennis Colleran kept his team's lead in tact, striking out six of the seven batters he faced over 2.0-scoreless innings, while a Figueroa infield single, Frederick's second RBI-double, and an Erick Torres RBI-single lifted Quad Cities head 13-2 in the seventh against Ryan Brown.

Great Lakes would tack on a third and fourth run against Jacob Widener in the ninth, including an RBI-double from Jake Gelof, but it would wind up only window dressing, as Juan Martinez would help the left-hander complete the frame and Quad Cities' win.

Beam (6-10) struck out four over 6.0 innings en route to his first home win of the season, while Martin (6-3) was saddled with the loss and allowed a season-high nine runs over a 5.0-inning start.

The River Bandits return to Modern Woodmen Park for game two of the set tomorrow night and send Mason Miller (0-0, 0.00) to the hill opposite Great Lakes' Logan Tabeling (0-1, 15.00). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park.







