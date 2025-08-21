TinCaps Drop Pitchers' Duel in Series Opener

Published on August 20, 2025

EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps came out on the wrong end of a pitchers' duel in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).

Fort Wayne (52-62, 21-28) right-hander Ian Koenig put together his fourth consecutive quality start. He went 6 innings and allowed three runs while striking out six in his 19th start of the season.

Right fielder Chase Valentine collected his first multi-hit game with the TinCaps this season, and Brendan Durfee recorded his 15th double of the campaign with two outs in the fourth inning.

All three runs for Lake County (66-49, 31-18) came off the bat of John Cesarini. The Captains' right fielder launched a home run in the seventh to give Lake County the lead for good. Left-hander John Means made his second rehab start, going 3 innings and allowing 2 hits and punching out four.

Next Game: Thursday, August 21 vs. Lake County (Game 1 - 4:30 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Clark Candiotti

- Captains Probable Starter: TBD

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from August 20, 2025

