Rattlers Bounce Back with Win at Beloit

Published on August 20, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







BELOIT, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers bounced back from a 5-0 defeat on Tuesday night to beat the Beloit Sky Carp 7-5 at ABC Supply Stadium on Wednesday. The Rattlers built a big lead behind a fine pitching performance from Manuel Rodriguez and long two-run homers by Luis Castillo and Jes ú s Made but had to hold off a late Beloit rally to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Timber Rattlers (51-63 overall, 17-32 second half) got on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning. Josh Adamczewski knocked in Luis Pe ñ a from second base with a two-out single. That hit was Adamczewski's first hit as a Timber Rattler after his promotion from the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday.

Castillo followed with a tape-measure home run to right-center for a 3-0 lead. The ball cleared the protective netting and hit the roof of a concession stand on the concourse beyond the wall. The homer was his second of the season.

Made added to the Timber Rattlers advantage in the top of the fifth with a two-run home run to right. His ball hit way up on the protective netting for his second home since joining the Rattlers on August 5.

Wisconsin made it 7-0 in the top of the sixth with an RBI single by Andrick Nava to send Adamczewski home. Nava scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

Rodriguez was sharp after he had allowed six runs in each of his last two starts for the Rattlers. He retired the first ten batters he faced before Dillon Head singled with one out in the fourth. Rodriguez pitched five innings, walked one, and struck out ten while allowed one hit and no runs to put himself in position for the win.

Beloit (57-58, 27-22) made it interesting in the late innings.

Patricio Aquino relieved Rodriguez for the sixth inning and set down the Sky Carp in order. He also got the first batter in the seventh. Then, four straight singles and a balk plated three runs. Brandon Compton and Ian Lewis started the rally with the first two singles. Chase Jaworsky followed with a single to drive in Compton. A poor throw in with Lewis racing around to third allowed Jaworsky to take second base. Aquino balked to let Lewis score. Garret Forrester completed the sequence with another single.

Aquino ended the inning with a 4-6-3 double play.

Yerlin Rodriguez entered the game in the bottom of the eighth and promptly loaded the bases. There was a lead-off walk. Made was charged with two errors on a potential double play ball with a bobble and a poor throw to first. Then, another walk brought Aiva Arquette, a first-round pick of the Miami Marlins in the 2025 draft to the plate. Rodriguez got him to ground into a 4-6-3 double play with a run scoring to make it 7-4. The inning ended on a strikeout.

Stiven Cruz came on in the bottom of the ninth and quickly retired the first two batters. Forrester extended the game with a single and took second on defensive indifference. Connor Caskenette cut further into Wisconsin's lead with an RBI single. Cruz collected himself and his first save of the season by striking out Wilfredo Lara on three pitches to end the game.

Game three of the series is Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium. Tanner Gillis (2-2, 2.61) is set to start for the Timber Rattlers. Luke Lashutka (0-3, 3.72) has been named as the starting pitcher for the Sky Carp. Game time is 6:05pm. Game time is 6:05pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 5:45pm. The game is available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live, too.

R H E

WIS 300 022 000 - 7 9 2

BEL 000 000 311 - 5 7 1

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Luis Castillo (2nd, 1 on 1st inning off Noble Meyer, 2 outs)

Jesús Made (2nd, 1 on in 5th inning off Holt Jones, 2 outs)

WP: Manuel Rodriguez (2-4)

LP: Noble Meyer (1-5)

SAVE: Stiven Cruz (1)

TIME: 2:39

ATTN: 1,511







Midwest League Stories from August 20, 2025

