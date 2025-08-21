Montero Placed on IL

Published on August 20, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts (22-27, 58-57) announce the following roster change, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Infielder Darlyn Montero is placed on the 7-day Injured List

The updated Lansing roster now has 29 active players and two players on the IL.

The Lugnuts play the second in a six-game series at the West Michigan Whitecaps tonight at 6:35 p.m. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.