Montero Placed on IL
Published on August 20, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts (22-27, 58-57) announce the following roster change, in conjunction with the Athletics:
- Infielder Darlyn Montero is placed on the 7-day Injured List
The updated Lansing roster now has 29 active players and two players on the IL.
The Lugnuts play the second in a six-game series at the West Michigan Whitecaps tonight at 6:35 p.m. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.
