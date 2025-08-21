Cubs Cough up Early Lead in Series-Tying 6-4 Loss

South Bend, IN - After walking off the series opener, the South Bend Cubs (50-65) dropped another close game to the Cedar Rapids Kernels (65-51) on Wednesday at Four Winds Field. In their 6-4 victory, the Kernels overcame a 3-0 deficit and didn't strike out until the ninth inning on offense.

Like they did on Tuesday night, the Cubs scored first early in game two, plating three runs in the second inning. Left fielder Kade Snell doubled with nobody out, setting up two runners in scoring position for designated hitter Miguel Pabon, who singled home the opening run. Second baseman Alexis Hernandez later came up with the bases loaded and two outs, crushing the ball in his first Four Winds Field at-bat. His two-run double banged off the wall in left-center field, pushing the Cubs into a 3-0 lead.

Cedar Rapids starting pitcher Jacob Kisting would keep the Cubs right there, retiring seven consecutive hitters after the Hernandez double. Kisting ultimately completed four innings, striking out three and allowing just the three runs before handing things over to his bullpen.

Right-hander Kevin Valdez started for South Bend, working through a solid first five innings. He opened his night efficiently, using only 35 pitches in his first three scoreless frames. Valdez hit a speed bump in the fourth, though, loading the bases with nobody out on an error, a single, and a walk. He nearly escaped without any damage, getting a lineout double play hit straight to shortstop Cristian Hernandez near second base. However, after Valdez walked another with two outs to reload the bases, catcher Poncho Ruiz punished him with a two-run single.

Protecting a 3-2 lead, Valdez breezed through a 1-2-3 fifth inning before the wheels fell off in the sixth. Each of the first three Kernels reached base, loading the bases again for left fielder Misael Urbina. Urbina, who earlier had hit into the lineout double play, dribbled a slow roller in front of the plate. Coming down from the mound, Valdez barehanded the ball and attempted to make an off-balance feed home, but he threw it wide to bring in two runs. Right fielder Kyle Hess followed with a long sacrifice fly, putting the Kernels ahead 5-3 and forcing the Cubs to their bullpen.

Right-hander Kenyi Perez relieved Valdez and fought his command as he finished the sixth inning, reloading the bases on a hit by pitch and a walk. Perez then issued another free pass, bringing home a sixth Cedar Rapids run. However, he and the Cubs salvaged some momentum, exiting the inning on a 6-4-3 double play that brothers Cristian and Alexis Hernandez turned.

With the Cubs trailing 6-3, five-year Major League reliever Eli Morgan made his rehab assignment debut for South Bend in the seventh. It went as planned, as Morgan set down the Kernels in order with a trio of groundouts. Lefty Marino Santy followed with two scoreless innings, leaving the bases loaded in the ninth to keep the Cubs in it.

On offense, the Cubs struggled to find much of an opportunity against the Cedar Rapids bullpen, as long reliever Matt Gabbert allowed just two singles between innings five and seven. They made a move in the eighth, though, chasing Gabbert and bringing the tying run to the plate on a lasered RBI double from Cristian Hernandez. Right-hander Ruddy Gomez checked in for Gabbert and shut down the threat, inducing a groundout from Armas and striking out Snell. Gomez would go on to post a zero in the ninth, earning his third High-A save of the season.

Game three of the South Bend-Cedar Rapids series is scheduled for 7:05 PM on Thursday. Right-hander Nazier Mulé is set to make his first High-A start for the Cubs against Kernels righty Jose Olivares.







