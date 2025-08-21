Chiefs Stranded Late, Dragons Prevail 2-1

DAYTON, OH - In what was a pitcher's duel, the Peoria Chiefs came up short in a 2-1 defeat against the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday at Day Air Ballpark.

The Chiefs stranded 10 runners and finished just 1-for-11 with men in scoring position. Three times in the final four innings, Peoria left runners in scoring position. Their best chance came in the ninth inning, when a single and a double put the tying and go-ahead runs on second and third base with one out. Dayton right-hander Cody Adcock escaped, recording a lineout and, after a walk, a groundout from Won-Bin Cho to leave the bases loaded and end the game. Adcock closed it out with 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the save.

Peoria's lone run came in the sixth inning. Jose Cordoba doubled to left field to start the inning and Travis Honeyman later delivered a two-out RBI single to trim the deficit to 2-1. That knocked Dayton right-handed starter Luke Hayden from the game after 5 2/3 innings, in which he scattered six hits, allowed one run, and struck out five. Right-handed reliever Will Cannon entered and stranded two runners to preserve the Dragons' lead.

Dayton did its damage early. In the bottom of the first inning, with runners on first and second base and two outs, Carlos Sanchez hit a ground ball to first. A throwing error by first baseman Chase Adkison, as starter Mason Molina tried to cover the bag, allowed the runner from second to score and made it 1-0. An inning later, John Michael Faile led off with a home run to left-center field, extending the Dayton lead to 2-0.

After that, Molina settled in, working four innings of two-run ball. The left-hander allowed five hits, one earned run, and struck out six. The Chiefs' bullpen was dominant the rest of the way, as right-handers Domenic Picone and Mason Burns, along with southpaw Jack Findley, combined for four hitless innings with seven strikeouts.

With the loss, Peoria has dropped the first two games of the series against Dayton. Game three of the series is set for Thursday, with right-hander Chen-Wei Lin slated to start for Peoria. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EST/6:05 p.m. CDT.







