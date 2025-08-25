Dayton Walks off Peoria to Earn Sweep

Published on August 24, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, OH - For the third time in the series, the Dayton Dragons walked off winners over the Peoria Chiefs, this time by a 3-2 final in 11 innings. With the victory, the Dragons swept the series and sent the Chiefs to their sixth consecutive defeat.

The game was tied 1-1 heading into extra innings. In the 10th, the Chiefs put runners on the corners with no one out. A shallow fly out and strikeout brought Won-Bin Cho to the plate with two away. After Dayton hurler Will Cannon fell behind, he intentionally walked Cho to load the bases for Andrew Sojka. The Peoria slugger, who homered Saturday, punched out to leave the bags full. Dayton did not threaten in the bottom half of the inning, as the appointed runner never moved past second base.

In the 11th, the Chiefs grabbed a 2-1 edge on a Jon Jon Gazdar RBI single. Gazdar recorded three hits on Sunday and reached base five times in total. Peoria got a key insurance tally to third base later in the inning, but could not add on any additional run support.

Pitcher Gerardo Salas, who did not allow a run to this stage in the contest, was back out for the home half of the frame. A double from Peyton Stovall promptly tied the game and put the winning run in scoring position with no one out. The next batter, Alexander Vargas, laid down a bunt. Chiefs catcher Ryan Campos threw to third base in an effort to retire the lead runner, but the throw was late. Peoria turned to Domenic Picone to try and keep the game tied. Two batters later, a sac fly from Anthony Stephan secured the sweep and the 3-2 win for the Dragons.

Both offenses were held in check Sunday afternoon, a theme that was true for much of the series. Dayton had just three hits over the regulation nine innings. Peoria, meanwhile, was 1-for-14 with men in scoring position.

The Chiefs got on the board first in the top of the third when Anyelo Encarnacion launched a solo shot to straightaway center field. For Encarnacion, it was his second High-A blast in 2025.

Peoria starter Jason Savacool was locked in over three scoreless innings. In the fourth, a pair of walks and a hit batsmen loaded the bases with no one out. An RBI single from Ryan McCrystal tied the score. Savacool limited the damage with a little help from his defense, as the Chiefs turned a rare 5-2-6 double play that helped Savacool escape with just one run surrendered.

Salas, who allowed just two hits over five relief innings, was tagged with the tough luck loss on the hill. Dayton reliever Brody Jessee, who worked the 11th, earned the win.

After a day off Monday, the Chiefs return home to open their final homestand of the season, a six-game series against the South Bend Cubs. The series has been deemed the Ryne Sandberg Tribute Series. The Chiefs will remember the Cubs Hall of Famer and former Chiefs manager throughout the week. For more information, fans can visit peoriachiefs.com.







