Lara's Blast Walks off Timber Rattlers

Published on August 24, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - If you were in search of drama on your Sunday afternoon, ABC Supply Stadium was the place to be.

With the Sky Carp trailing 4-3 in a critical late-season game, Sky Carp third baseman Wilfredo Lara connected on a two-run homer to give the Carp a thrilling 5-4 victory before a jubilant crowd.

Lara's blast capped an improbable comeback for the home team, who were trailing 4-0 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning.

In the eighth, Ian Lewis came up with a two-run double to cut the lead in half. Later in the inning, Brandon Compton smoked a double to right to chase Lewis home to make it 4-3.

In the ninth, Echedry Vargas was hit by a pitch with one out, preceding Lara's signature blast which delighted the Sunday Family Funday crowd.

Brandon White got the start and allowed just one run on four hits over six innings. Jack Sellinger threw 1 1-3 scoreless frames to keep the Rattlers at bay, while Carson Laws (1-0) got the victory after throwing a perfect ninth inning featuring a pair of strikeouts.

The Sky Carp will take to the road to take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels for a six-game series beginning

Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







Midwest League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.