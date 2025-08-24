Captains Split Set with TinCaps, Drop Series Finale 8-3

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the finale of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (33-21, 68-52) fell to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-30, 55-64) by a final score of 8-3 on Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

A four-run second inning proved to be the difference for Fort Wayne, who won its second straight game en route to securing the series split this week.

The first inning went scoreless headlined by an 11-pitch opening frame by Captains LHP Rafe Schlesinger (L, 0-1), who struck out the side in order.

However, the 2024 fourth-round pick out of Miami (FL) allowed four runs in the top of the second inning, which gave the TinCaps an early advantage.

After three of the first four Fort Wayne batters reached to begin the second inning on a walk, a single to center field, and an infield single, the TinCaps strung together three straight RBI hits. DH Zach Evans got Fort Wayne on the board with a two-run double. which was immediately followed by an RBI single from C Victor Duarte. Then, LF Kasen Wells delivered an RBI double to stretch Fort Wayne's lead to 4-0 after two innings.

Schlesinger suffered his first High-A loss for Lake County, allowing four runs on five hits, while throwing four strikeouts to one walk in two innings pitched.

Two frames later, Fort Wayne would strike again with a solo home run from RF Jack Costello, which made it a 5-0 ballgame.

The Captains eventually got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning, when CF Nick Mitchell homered on the first pitch of the half-frame. The 21-year-old's second home run of the season cut Lake County's deficit to 5-1.

After a quiet sixth inning, the Captains added another run in the home half of the seventh on a bases-loaded walk from RF Ryan Cesarini. But Fort Wayne RHP Johan Moreno would enter the game and retire the next two Lake County batters. 3B Juan Benjamin ended the inning with a deep flyout to the right field wall, which left the bases loaded and the Captains trailing 5-2.

The TinCaps would add an insurance run in the top of the eighth inning on Costello's second home run of the contest, a two-run blast. The right-handed hitter's eighth long ball of the year pushed Fort Wayne's lead back up to 7-2.

After a sacrifice fly from Mitchell in the home half of the eighth, Fort Wayne once again took a five-run lead for good with a two-out RBI single from 1B Brendan Durfee.

RHP Eiker Huizi worked a scoreless ninth inning for the visitors, retiring the side to secure the TinCaps' series finale victory.

Fort Wayne RHP Will Varmette (W, 2-4) shined, recording his first High-A quality start. The right-hander allowed just one run on six hits, while issuing three walks without throwing a strikeout in six innings of work.

After an off day on Monday, the Captains will begin their final road series of the 2025 regular season against the Lansing Lugnuts. First pitch for the series opener on Tuesday, Aug. 26 is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan.

Lake County's next home game will be on Tuesday, Sept. 2 at 6:35 p.m., when the Captains will open their final series of the 2025 regular season versus the Great Lakes Loons. It will be Community Champions Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will honor construction workers.

Notes to Know

- C Bennett Thompson went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk on Sunday afternoon. The 2024 13 th -round pick out of Oregon tied the Midwest League lead with four doubles during this week's series.

- INF Garrett Howe went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles on Sunday afternoon. The 2024 11 th -round pick out of Samford is batting .290 with nine hits in his first nine High-A games.

- RHP Tyler Naquin pitched two perfect innings of relief on Sunday afternoon, throwing three strikeouts. The 34-year-old has held opposing hitters to a .133 batting average in 13.2 innings pitched across his first 11 High-A appearances as a pitcher.







