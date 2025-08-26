Captain of the Week (8/19-8/24): Ryan Cesarini

EASTLAKE, Ohio - After each series this season, the Lake County Captains will spotlight a Captain of the Week, presented by Official League, showcasing a player and their strong performance over the previous week.

For the week of Aug. 19-24, Lake County is recognizing OF Ryan Cesarini as its 20th Captain of the Week for the 2025 season.

The Captains outfielder had an exceptional week at the plate versus the Fort Wayne TinCaps this past week, ranking top-five in the Midwest League in both RBI (seven, tied for third) and hits (seven, tied for fifth), as well as top-10 in total bases (11, tied for eighth), home runs (one, tied for eighth), and runs (four, tied for 10th). From Aug. 19-24, he was one of just two High-A players with at least seven hits, seven RBI, and a .500 slugging percentage.

Cesarini turned in a pair of notable performances during this past week's series.

First, on Wednesday, Aug. 20, the left-handed hitter hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, driving in the game's lone three runs in a 3-0 Captains victory. This marked his first career High-A home run at home.

Then, on Friday, Aug. 22, Cesarini went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with four singles. He became the first Captain to tally at least four hits with a 1.000 batting average in a game since July 5, 2024, when INF Alex Mooney went 4-for-4 in a 20-1 home win over the Dayton Dragons.

Cesarini has played 16 games for Lake County since being promoted from the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats, batting .317 with four doubles, two home runs, and an .899 OPS. During this span, he ranks top-10 in the Midwest League in total bases (31, fifth), runs (12, tied for sixth), hits (19, tied for sixth), triples (one, tied for sixth), RBI (11, tied for eighth), slugging percentage (.517, ninth), and stolen bases (six, tied for ninth).

Prior to his promotion to the Captains, the 22-year-old batted .235 with 41 RBI, 44 walks to 42 strikeouts, and 33 stolen bases in 78 games with Single-A Lynchburg.

Cesarini was selected by the Guardians in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Saint Joseph's (PA). In three seasons with the Hawks, he batted .362 with 145 hits, 31 doubles, 17 home runs, 102 RBI, 30 stolen bases, and a 1.033 OPS in 108 games (98 starts). The Eynon, Pennsylvania native earned Second Team All-Atlantic 10 honors in both 2023 and 2024, while also being named to the 2023 ABCA Division I East All-Region First Team and 2024 Atlantic 10 All-Championship Team.

Soon after being drafted by Cleveland, Cesarini made his professional debut with Single-A Lynchburg during the 2024 season. In 13 games, he batted .283 with 13 hits, four doubles, four triples, 11 RBI, three stolen bases, and a .913 OPS for the Hillcats.

Cesarini will look to continue his recent success this week, as the Captains will begin their final road series of the 2025 regular season against the Lansing Lugnuts. First pitch for the series opener on Tuesday, Aug. 26 is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan.

Lake County's next home game will be on Tuesday, Sept. 2 at 6:35 p.m., when the Captains will open their final series of the 2025 regular season versus the Great Lakes Loons. It will be Community Champions Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will honor construction workers.

