Homestand Alert: August 26-31 vs. Lake County

Published on August 26, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts, High-A affiliate of the Athletics, open their final six-game homestand of 2025 tonight, welcoming the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians) to Jackson® Field™.

- 7:05 p.m., Tuesday, August 26: Tacos & Tallboys. The Lugnuts put on the turquoise unis for the final time in 2025, playing as the Lansing Locos, with $5 for two tacos / $5 16-oz. tallboys in a Copa de la Diversión series opener, plus balloon-twisting and more! Gates: 6 p.m.

Starter: Tzu-Chen Sha.

- 1:05 p.m., Wednesday, August 27: Dog Days of Summer / White Claws & Paws. Bring out your dog(s) to the ballpark for a Wednesday matinee, plus $5 White Claws! Gates: 12 noon.

Starter: A's No. 25 prospect Kenya Huggins.

- 7:05 p.m., Thursday, August 28: Coors Light Thirsty Thursday / Margaritaville Night / Bucket Hat Giveaway. The first 1,000 fans will receive a red Lugnuts floral bucket hat, courtesy of Playa Bowls. Enjoy $3 drinks, $5 seltzers and live music as the Lugnuts wear special Margaritaville-themed uniforms. Plus: it's Michigan State University Night, with special guests MSU Elite Competitive Dance! Gates: 5:30 p.m.

Starter: Corey Avant.

- 7:05 p.m., Friday, August 29: Malmö Oat Milkers Night! Your other home team is back from their astonishingly successful first season to make even more history in what could be this years most unforgettable game, including VIP seats, a crazy first pitch, Oat Milker Fan Trivia, the chance to sign an Oat Milkers contract and more! | Presented By Malmö Oat Milkers. Gates: 6 p.m.

Starter: A's No. 15 prospect Steven Echavarria.

- 7:05 p.m., Saturday, August 30: Fan Appreciation Night / LAFCU Fireworks. One last night game in 2025, one last LAFCU Fireworks Spectacular... and a game filled with giveaways, benefits, and so much more. Thank you for Going 'Nuts with us all season long! Gates: 6 p.m.

Starter: Grant Judkins.

- 1:05 p.m., Sunday, August 31: Home Finale / Capital City Market Kids Day. It's the final home game of our 29th season, with balloon-twisting, face-painting, the inflatables and more throughout the game, Kids Run the Bases after the game, and free ice cream, music and Big Lug at Capital City Market. Gates: 12 noon.

Starter: Tzu-Chen Sha.

Tickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500.







