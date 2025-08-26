TinCaps Game Information: August 26 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (55-64, 24-30) vs. Dayton Dragons (20-31, 41-75)

Tuesday, August 26 | Parkview Field | 6:35 PM | Game 120 of 131

RHP Ian Koenig (5-7, 5.11 ERA) vs. RHP Luke Hayden (3-7, 4.26 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: Fort Wayne TinCaps first baseman Jack Costello crushed a pair of home runs in Sunday's 8-3 win against the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).

ONE FINAL TIME: This week marks the final home series of 2025 for the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Parkview Field. Across Memorial Day weekend, promotions include Postgame Fireworks Thursday-Sunday, Harry Potter Night on Friday with specialty uniforms (available to fans now at TinCaps.com/Auction), and a Jackson Merrill Bobblehead Giveaway on Sunday for the first 1,000 fans to the ballpark.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: TinCap first baseman/outfielder Jack Costello clubbed out two home runs in Sunday's 8-3 win against Lake County. Half of the 24-year-old's home runs this season have come against the Captains, and it was the 6th multi-homer game by a TinCap this season. Former Fort Wayne infielder Brandon Butterworth had the last showing with multiple long balls on July 13 against Quad Cities.

QUALITY KOENIG: TinCaps starter Ian Koenig turned in his team-leading sixth quality start of the season last Wednesday while tossing a career-high 97 pitches. Five of them have come in his last seven starts as he has pitched into the 7th inning in his previous three appearances. The righty finished July with a 1.93 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP across 23 Ã¢..." innings. Koenig ranked 6th in ERA among starters with at least 20 innings tossed last month and 4th in WHIP. Since July 1, Koenig has tossed 43 Ã¢..." innings with a 3.09 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 26 K compared to 7 BB.

WINNING YOUR 1-1's: TinCaps starter Ian Koenig has spoken about his emphasis on "winning his 1-1 counts" this season. On 1-2 counts this season, opponents are batting .111 against the San Jose, CA native. 2-1 counts this season, opponents are batting .263.

GOOD WILL HUNTING: Starting pitcher Will Varmette completed his first quality start of his pro career Sunday, tossing a career-long six innings and allowing one run on six hits. Varmette dealt with runners on base in all six innings, but his lone run came on a Nick Mitchell home run.

BRENDAN BARRELING: Fort Wayne catcher Brendan Durfee launched his fifth home run of the season and his second of the series on Saturday night. Following an RBI single in the 9th inning on Sunday, Durfee has a hit in 8 of his last 9 showings. The 24-year-old has an extra-base hit in 5 of his last 8 games, which includes his 15th double of the season on Wednesday night. Durfee is tied for 2nd on the active roster with Rosman Verdugo - the two trail Jack Costello, who leads the team with 17 two-baggers.

COMEBACK CAPS: Fort Wayne picked up their 24th comeback victory of the season on Saturday night in dramatic fashion. With runners on the corners and two outs in the ninth inning, Lamar King Jr. singled to left field to tie the game at four. Kasen Wells gave the 'Caps the lead for good with an RBI double one batter later, his second two-bagger in as many games. Saturday marked just the 3rd win for the team all season when trailing after 8 innings, and they are now 14-11 in one-run games in 2025.

COBRA KAI: TinCap outfielder Kai Roberts has a hit in six of his last seven games. The 2024 7th round draft pick came through with a multi-hit showing in Sunday's series finale with a pair of singles and a run scored. Roberts also stole two bases in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader and is 14-for-18 in stolen base tries dating back to July 1.

WATERING THE WELL: Fort Wayne outfielder Kasen Wells nabbed his 5th double at the High-A level on Sunday, his third two-bagger in as many showings. Wells reached base in every game last week and is hitting .281 in his last 8 games (9-for-32). The 2024 16th round pick played his first five games of 2025 in the Arizona Complex before reporting to Lake Elsinore, where he hit .275 in 49 games.







