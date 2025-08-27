Dragons Winning Streak Extends to 8, Second Longest Since Moving to High-A Level

Fort Wayne, Ind. - Dayton's Peyton Stovall collected three hits including a home run as the Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 7-2 on Tuesday night in the opener to a six-game road series.

The win was the eighth in a row for the Dragons, coming on the heels of a six-game series sweep at home against the Peoria Chiefs. The eight-game winning streak is the second longest for the Dragons since they moved to the High-A level prior to the 2021 season, one win short of a nine-game winning streak they produced in August of 2024.

Game Summary:

Fort Wayne opened the scoring with two runs in the second inning, collecting three hits and a walk in the frame. The 2-0 deficit for the Dragons marked the first time they had trailed by more than one run during the winning streak.

The Dragons started back in the third, getting hits from Ryan McCrystal and Peyton Stovall before Carlos Jorge delivered a sacrifice fly to bring in a run and make it 2-1. Stovall blasted a solo home run in the fifth, his second homer of the year, to tie the game at 2-2.

The Dragons sent nine batters to the plate and scored four runs in the seventh. They loaded the bases on two walks and an error before Anthony Stephan delivered an infield single with two outs to bring in the tie-breaking run. Carlos Sanchez drew a bases loaded walk to force in the second run of the inning. Yerlin Confidan followed with a hard double to left-center field to drive in two more runs and make it 6-2. The Dragons closed out the scoring in the ninth inning when Sanchez delivered a two-out single to drive in Stephan from second base and make it 7-2.

Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden endured a slow start to his outing but pitched well overall. Hayden lasted four and two-thirds innings, throwing 75 pitches, while allowing two runs on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Hayden had a string of nine straight batters retired beginning with two outs in the second inning.

The Dayton bullpen had a brilliant night. Jonah Hurney and Dylan Simmons combined to retire 13 of the final 14 batters of the game to close out the Dragons win. Fort Wayne had only one hit after the second inning in the game. Dayton pitchers combined to allow only two walks on the night.

The Dragons finished with 11 hits. Stovall had a home run, double, single, walk, and two runs scored. McCrystal and Sanchez each had two hits.

The Dragons, who trailed Lansing by seven and one-half games just eight days ago, moved ahead of the Lugnuts in the standings as Dayton's eight-game winning streak has come while Lansing has lost eight straight games.

Up Next: The Dragons (21-31, 42-75) play at Fort Wayne against the TinCaps (24-31, 55-65) on Wednesday night at 6:35 pm in the second game of a six-game road series. Jose Montero (5-5, 4.28) will start for the Dragons.

The next Dragons home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, September 2 when the Dragons host the Lansing Lugnuts at 7:05 pm in the start to a season-ending six-game series. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







