Kernels Pitching Blanks Sky Carp, 2-0

Published on August 26, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - Kernels' pitching combined for a shutout, and Eduardo Tait's two-run double provided the offense in a 2-0 victory over Beloit Tuesday night.

After never leading in a series finale loss in South Bend Sunday, the Kernels got on the board first in the bottom of the third on Tuesday. Jaime Ferrer ripped a double down the third base line, then moved up to third on a wild pitch. After Marek Houston worked a walk, two were on with two outs for Eduardo Tait, who crushed a double that brought home both runs to put the Kernels ahead 2-0.

And that was all the offense the Kernels' pitching staff needed. Cedar Rapids starter Chase Chaney went four innings of shutout baseball and struck out four while allowing just two hits. Behind him, Spencer Bengard came out of the bullpen and tossed 2.2 innings with six punchouts to earn his fifth win of the year.

After Nick Tabacchi then went 1.1 scoreless innings, Ruddy Gomez came on to close the door. He retired Beloit with a quick 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his fifth save in as many outings to lock down the Cedar Rapids 2-0 game one victory.

With the win, Cedar Rapids goes to 67-54 on the season and to 27-28 in the second half. Game two of the six-game set against Beloit is slated for Wednesday evening at 6:35 with Jose Olivares on the mound for the Kernels opposite Noble Meyer.







