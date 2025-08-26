Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (6:35 PM at Fort Wayne)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, August 26, 2025 l Game #117 (52)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 6:35 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (20-31, 41-75) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-30, 55-64)

RH Luke Hayden (3-7, 4.26) vs. RH Ian Koenig (5-7, 5.11)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the first game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 3, Peoria 2 (11 innings). The Dragons completed a six-game sweep of the series and extended their winning streak to seven straight games. After Peoria broke a 1-1 tie with one run in the top of the 11 th inning, the Dragons responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to win, keyed by a lead-off double by Peyton Stovall that brought in the free runner before Stovall later scored the winning run on Anthony Stephan's sacrifice fly.

Last Series vs. Peoria: The Dragons went 6-0 in the series, outscoring Peoria 33-16. The Dragons team batting average in the series was .245. They hit four home runs and had 13 stolen bases. The team ERA was 2.33. The Dragons committed four errors in the series.

Team Notes:

The Dragons have won seven straight games for the first time since their nine-game winning streak, August 14-23, 2024.

The Dragons have enjoyed walk-off extra inning wins in back-to-back games for the first time since June 20-21, 2015.

After earning three walk-off wins in their first 112 games this season, the Dragons have had three walk-off wins in their last four games.

With Sunday's win, the Dragons completed their second sweep of a six-game set since the origination of six-game series in 2021. They swept Fort Wayne in six games, September 14-19, 2021 in Dayton.

The Dragons captured their first series victory of the 2025 season by winning all six games in the series with Peoria ending Sunday.

The Dragons won the season series with the Chiefs, going 9-3 over 12 games against Peoria.

The Dragons pitching during the winning streak has been phenomenal, with a team ERA of 2.15 (67 IP, 16 ER). During the seven games, the starters have combined for an ERA of 1.67 (37.2 IP, 7 ER) while the relievers have combined for 2.76 (29.1 IP, 9 ER). The Dragons have allowed three runs or less in six of the seven games.

Player Notes:

Carter Graham has been selected Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of August 18-24. Graham went 7 for 15 (.467) with two doubles. Graham in his last 19 games is 23 for 65 (.354) with 2 HR, 6 2B, 9 RBI, raising his avg. from .194 to .254.

Peyton Stovall in the last series with Peoria went 6 for 21 (.286) with a home run, 8 RBI (walk-off RBI on Thursday and Saturday; walk-off run on Sunday after game-tying double earlier in the inning), and four stolen bases.

Jack Moss has appeared in 25 games for the Dragons, batting .301.

Cody Adcock in his last 11 games: 1.45 ERA, 18.2 IP, 12 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 11 BB, 15 SO.

Johnathan Harmon has made three starts for the Dragons in his return from Tommy John elbow surgery, posting a 1.26 ERA in his first appearances in a Full-Season league since June 12, 2024, when exited the game with the Dragons with elbow pain in the first inning.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Wednesday, August 27 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (5-5, 4.28) at Fort Wayne RH Clark Candiotti (1-5, 5.06)

Thursday, August 28 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (1-10, 6.24) at Fort Wayne RH Sam Whiting (0-3, 4.94)

Friday, August 29 (7:05 pm): Dayton LH Nick Sando (2-3, 4.73) at Fort Wayne TBA

Saturday, August 30 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (0-0, 1.26) at Fort Wayne TBA

Sunday, August 31 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden at Fort Wayne TBA

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







