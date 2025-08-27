Carp Fall Short Despite Terrific Pitching

Published on August 26, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - One swing of the bat was the difference in Tuesday night's Cedar Rapids win over the Sky Carp.

A two-out, two-run double in the third inning by Kernels catcher Eduardo Tait gave Cedar Rapids all the runs they would need in a 2-0 victory.

South Bend fell to Peoria 12-1 to keep the Midwest League Western Division tied with 11 games to play.

The Sky Carp pitching was outstanding Tuesday night. Karson Milbrandt got the start and allowed two runs in 4 2-3 innings, striking out 10 along the way. It was the second consecutive start that Milbrandt has struck out 10.

R.J. Shunck, Peyton Fosher and Justin Storm all had scoreless outings out of the bullpen to keep the game close.

The Sky Carp ended up out-hitting the Kernels 5-3, with Ian Lewis leading the way with two knocks.

The Sky Carp and the Kernels will meet again Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

The Carp will return home for their final regular season home game of the season against the Peoria Chiefs beginning Tuesday.

Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







Midwest League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.