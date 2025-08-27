Whitecaps Hold off Loons, Force Three Double Plays in Last Four Innings - Whitecaps 2, Loons 1

Published on August 26, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (66-53) (32-22) had the potential tying runner reach base in the final three innings but were denied by the West Michigan Whitecaps (85-35) (41-14), a 2-1 final on a 69-degree partly cloudy Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

- The Loons grounded into three 6-4-3 double plays in the last four innings. In the ninth, Logan Wagner started the inning with an infield single. Joe Vetrano walked on five pitches against Dariel Fregio to put two on. The next pitch was a 6-4-3 double play. After a catcher's interference, Fregio earned a six-pitch strikeout to finish the game. Wagner was left at third base.

- Great Lakes starter Brooks Auger went 5.1 innings, permitting just one run. West Michigan began the second inning with back-to-back singles. Brett Callahan's sacrifice fly put the Whitecaps on the board.

- Kendall George reached in every at-bat. In the fifth, George bunted aboard and hustling up the line forced an errant throw by Bennett Lee. George reached third on the error and Zyhir Hope plated him with an RBI single, his 70th run batted in of the season.

- Tied at one in the seventh, Austin Murr singled to reach for the first time. Jackson Strong, on his 22nd birthday, doubled to right-center. Murr scored with an astounding leap. The toss from Logan Wagner beat the runner, but Murr jumped over the tag and body of Frank Rodriguez to score.

- West Michigan pitched three rehabbing arms; Lael Lockhart, Woo-Suk Go, and Dylan Smith did not allow an earned run.

- Joseilyn Gonzalez threw a scoreless eighth, extending a scoreless inning streak to 12 innings.

Rounding Things Out

Lake County was victorious 6-2 versus Lansing. The Captains now have a 1.5-game lead over the Loons for a playoff spot. Great Lakes has 11 games remaining.

Up Next

The Loons and Whitecaps face off tomorrow, Wednesday, August 27th. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET. Wednesday is Paws n Claws night with half-off Whiteclaws, and all dogs are invited.

