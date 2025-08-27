Captains Send Locos to 8th Straight Loss
Published on August 26, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - Ryan Cesarini and Jeffrey Mercedes each homered and Conner Whitaker pitched four scoreless innings of relief, keying the Lake County Captains' (34-21, 69-52) 6-2 victory over the Lansing Locos (22-33, 58-63) on Tuesday night at Jackson® Field™.
Lansing has lost eight consecutive games, scoring two runs or fewer in each game.
In defeat, Lansing's 1-2 hitters Cameron Leary and Casey Yamauchi each went 2-for-3. Leary scored both runs, collected two singles, drew a walk and stole three bases (including home plate in the first inning), while Yamauchi notched a pair of singles, a steal and a sacrifice fly to extend his hitting streak to 11 games and his on-base streak to 26 games.
Locos starter Tzu-Chen Sha gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks in four innings, allowing a Cesarini go-ahead two-run homer in a three-run second inning that wiped out an early 1-0 Lansing lead.
After solo tallies off Sha in the third and the fourth, Mercedes' solo home run opening the sixth off Wei-En Lin closed out the scoring.
The rest of the game belonged to the Lake County bullpen: Whitaker followed Jogly Garcia's three innings of two-hit, two-run ball, by scattering five hits and blanking Lansing from the fourth through the seventh innings. Luis Flores handled a scoreless eighth and the ninth.
Right-hander Kenya Huggins starts the second game of the six-game series, the final Dog Days of Summer of 2025, a White Claws & Paws with $5 White Claws with dogs welcome, gates opening at 12 noon and first pitch at 1:05 p.m. Lefty Matt Wilkinson starts for Lake County. For tickets, visit the stadium box office at 505 E. Michigan Ave. in downtown Lansing, call (517) 485-4500 during office hours, or go to lansinglugnuts.com.
Midwest League Stories from August 26, 2025
- Chiefs Take Opener in Resounding Fashion - Peoria Chiefs
- Whitecaps Hold off Loons, Force Three Double Plays in Last Four Innings - Whitecaps 2, Loons 1 - Great Lakes Loons
- Charles Homers, Arms Shine in Quad Cities' Win over T-Rats - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Quad Cities Keeps Wisconsin Quiet - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Kernels Pitching Blanks Sky Carp, 2-0 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Carp Fall Short Despite Terrific Pitching - Beloit Sky Carp
- Captains Send Locos to 8th Straight Loss - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dragons Winning Streak Extends to 8, Second Longest Since Moving to High-A Level - Dayton Dragons
- Homestand Alert: August 26-31 vs. Lake County - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: August 26 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Hess Transferred to AA Wichita, Stull Activated from 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Captain of the Week (8/19-8/24): Ryan Cesarini - Lake County Captains
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (6:35 PM at Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.