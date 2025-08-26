Hess Transferred to AA Wichita, Stull Activated from 7-Day IL

Published on August 26, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. OF Kyle Hess has been transferred to AA Wichita. RHP Eston Stull has been activated off the 7-day IL and is active immediately. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with 12 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids begins its final homestand of the regular season tonight against Beloit at 6:35.







Midwest League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.