Chiefs Take Opener in Resounding Fashion

Published on August 26, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - Back from a two-week road trip, the Peoria Chiefs cruised to a 12-1 win over the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday at Dozer Park, fueled by strong pitching and a nine-run frame.

Entering the bottom of the eighth, the Chiefs were in search of insurance, nursing a 3-1 lead. The Chiefs went on to send 12 men to the plate and score nine times, creating an insurmountable margin. An RBI hit from Jose Cordoba got the party started, stretching the lead to 4-1. Andrew Sojka kept the rally going with a single to left, driving in a run to make it 5-1. Moments later, following a walk, Jon Jon Gazdar lifted a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 6-1. That brought a call to the bullpen, as left-hander Mario Santy entered. The first batter he faced, Ryan Campos, lined a single to right to plate two more runs and stretch the margin to 8-1. After a Travis Honeyman infield hit ballooned the lead to 9-1, it was Cordoba to bookmark the scoring. His bases-clearing double capped off the Peoria explosion and created the 12-1 margin.

Chiefs pitching was dominant throughout, limiting South Bend to just five hits. Right-handers Nate Dohm, Darlin Saladin, Jawilme Ramirez, and Benjamin Arias combined to allow only one earned run while striking out 11. Saladin earned the win with three sharp in relief, giving up just one while striking out four.

Peoria struck first in the bottom of the opening inning. Gazdar led off with a single and advanced to second on a throwing error. After moving to third on a flyout, Gazdar came home on a Jesus Baez single to left field, giving the Chiefs a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, the Chiefs tacked on two more runs. Deniel Ortiz led off with a solo home run to left field to make it 2-0. Later in the frame with two outs, Sojka doubled and scored on an Anyelo Encarnacion single to right field, extending the lead to 3-0.

All nine Chiefs batters tallied at least one hit in the contest. In four home tilts this season, the Chiefs have outscored the Cubs 41-6 at Dozer Park.

Peoria will look to make it back-to-back wins Wednesday, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Left-hander Mason Molina is the scheduled starter for the Chiefs.







