Fort Wayne Rallies Back in Saturday Night Thriller

Published on August 24, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps fought back while being down to their final strike against the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate) in Saturday night's 5-4 victory.

With runners on the corners and two outs in the ninth inning, Lamar King Jr. (No. 14 Padres prospect) singled to left field to tie the game at four. Kasen Wells gave Fort Wayne (54-64, 23-30) the lead for good with an RBI double one batter later, his second two-bagger in as many games.

Fireworks were provided earlier from the TinCap lineup, as Sean Barnett blasted a 393-foot homer to left field in the fifth inning. Brendan Durfee joined the party in the eighth with a solo shot, his fifth of the season and second of the series.

Nick Wissman got the win for Fort Wayne in relief. The sidewinder worked two scoreless innings and has not given up a run in his last seven outings. Wissman has made 19 appearances since June 1 and has given up six earned runs in that span, good for a 2.10 ERA in the stretch.

Right-hander Josh Mallitz got his first save as a TinCap by retiring all three batters that he faced in the ninth inning. Mallitz has not given up a run in 12 of his last 13 appearances across 24 innings.

Lake County (68-51, 33-20) starter Michael Kennedy produced a quality start for the Captains in the loss. The left-hander went six frames and gave up one earned run on five hits while striking out four.

