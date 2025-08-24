Whitecaps Make History in 16-0 Win

Published on August 24, 2025

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed their most lopsided shutout in franchise history as they clinched the best winning percentage amongst Detroit Tigers Minor League affiliates this season in a 16-0 shutout over the Lansing Lugnuts in front of a sellout crowd of 8,568 fans Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

Six different players added a home run in West Michigan's seventh straight win - tying the most in a single game in franchise history - as West Michigan captures its 84th overall win and will finish the 2025 season with the best winning percentage of any Detroit Tigers affiliate. Meanwhile, 'Caps pitchers held Lansing to 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position to earn West Michigan their fourth six-game series sweep of the year.

Whitecaps starting pitcher Lucas Elissalt tossed 3.1 scoreless innings to begin the game as the offense went to work, as shortstop Woody Hadeen added a solo homer in the first inning before they exploded for eight in the second, featuring a three-run homer by Brett Callahan, charging in front 9-0. In the fourth, West Michigan followed with three more home runs, including a solo blast from Izaac Pacheco, a two-run homer from Patrick Lee, and a three-run homer from Garrett Pennington, increasing their lead to a whopping 15-0. 'Caps relievers Moises Rodriguez, Marco Jimenez, and Matt Stil combined for four scoreless frames with three punchouts as West Michigan added one more run in the eighth on a solo homer from outfielder Jackson Strong, his second of the series, making it 16-0. Whitecaps closer Joe Adametz made quick work of the Lugs in the ninth, retiring the side to cap off the 16-0 victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 40-14 in the second half and 84-35 overall, while the Lugnuts fall to 22-32 in the second half and 58-62 overall. Rodriguez (2-0) picks up his second win of the season, tossing two shutout frames, while Lansing starting pitcher Grand Judkins (8-9) suffers his ninth loss, allowing eight runs through 1.1 innings pitched. The Whitecaps finish the season with an 18-3 record against the Lansing Lugnuts as the pitching staff dominated in all six games this week, allowing just four runs through 55 innings pitched (0.65 ERA) in the series sweep. The 'Caps previous most-lobsided victory came on June 5, 2000 when they defeated the Burlington Bees by a score of 14-0.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play their final six-game road series of 2025 from Dow Diamond against the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday at 7:05 pm. Lefty pitcher Lael Lockhart gets the start for West Michigan. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.







