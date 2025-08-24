Cubs Slug and Pitch Their Way to 4-2 Game and Series Win

South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (53-66) won their series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (66-54) on Sunday at Four Winds Field, sealing the deal with a 4-2 victory. The Cubs have now won three consecutive series, have a 15-6 record in August, and remain tied for first place in the West division's second-half standings.

Right-hander Yenrri Rojas continued his dominant season as the Cubs' starting pitcher, spinning a career-high seven innings of one-run baseball. The only run against him scored in the sixth, as shortstop Marek Houston led off with a double and crossed the plate on a single from designated hitter Eduardo Tait. Aside from that, Rojas struck out six while walking only one and throwing 91 pitches. He now has a 2.04 ERA for the full season and a 0.93 ERA across five starts with South Bend.

The Cubs largely played excellent defense behind Rojas, particularly in the middle innings. In the fourth, Cameron Sisneros made an extremely difficult catch near the Cubs' bullpen, fighting the bright sunshine while on the move. Third baseman Reginald Preciado threw out the next batter from the seat of his pants after the sharpness of the ground ball had knocked him down. An inning later, right fielder Kade Snell made a sliding grab to take away a base hit.

For the second time this week, righty Jacob Kisting started for the Kernels, allowing two runs in 3.2 innings. Both runs scored in the third inning, as center fielder Rafael Morel led off with a double to left and later scored from third on a caught stealing. Then, with two outs and the bases empty, left fielder Edgar Alvarez launched a long ball off the videoboard in right field. His eighth home run of the season gave the Cubs a 2-0 lead at the end of three innings.

After right-hander Ivran Romero provided a scoreless inning out of the bullpen, fellow righty Matt Gabbert came on and finished the game for Cedar Rapids. The Cubs did damage against him in the sixth, countering the only run the Kernels scored for the day. Alvarez led off with a single, and first baseman Cameron Sisneros followed with a booming home run to right, his first four-bagger at Four Winds Field. Sisneros' seventh blast of the season and fourth with South Bend moved the Cubs into a 4-1 lead after six innings.

Rehabbing Major Leaguer Eli Morgan relieved Rojas after his seventh and final inning, pitching his second scoreless frame of the week in the eighth. Morgan struck out the first man he faced, recording a hold before turning the ball over to right-hander Luis Rujano. Though Rujano allowed a second Cedar Rapids run to score on a two-out double, he locked down his third save of the season.

The Cubs will become Kernel fans for the next week, as Cedar Rapids will host its next six against the Beloit Sky Carp, the club vying for first place with South Bend. Meanwhile, the Cubs will visit the Peoria Chiefs, with Tuesday's first pitch scheduled for 7:35 PM ET.







