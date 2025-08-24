TinCaps Game Information: August 24 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on August 24, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (54-64, 23-30) @ Lake County Captains (68-51, 33-20)

Sunday, August 24 | Classic Auto Group Park | 1:00 PM | Game 119 of 131

RHP Will Varmette (1-4, 8.87 ERA) vs. LHP Rafe Schlesinger (0-0, 1.13 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps fought back while being down to their final strike against the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate) in Saturday night's 5-4 victory.

COMEBACK CAPS: Fort Wayne picked up their 24th comeback victory of the season on Saturday night in dramatic fashion. With runners on the corners and two outs in the ninth inning, Lamar King Jr. singled to left field to tie the game at four. Kasen Wells gave the 'Caps the lead for good with an RBI double one batter later, his second two-bagger in as many games. Saturday marked just the 3rd win for the team all season when trailing after 8 innings, and they are now 14-11 in 1-run games in 2025.

BRENDAN BARRELING: Fort Wayne catcher Brendan Durfee launched his fifth home run of the season and his second of the series on Saturday night, giving him a hit in 7 of his last 8 showings. The 24-year-old has an extra-base hit in 5 of his last 7 games, which includes his 15th double of the season on Wednesday night. Durfee is tied for 2nd on the active roster with Rosman Verdugo. The two trail Jack Costello, who leads the team with 17 two-baggers.

BYE-BYE BARNETT: Two-way player Sean Barnett launched his third home run of the season in the fifth inning of Saturday night's victory. The solo blast was Barnett's third of the campaign, and it traveled 393 feet. The 2024 11th Round pick last left the yard on July 22 against Cedar Rapids. All three long balls for Barnett this year have come away from Parkview Field.

STAYING INSIDE THE ZONE: For the second time this series and fourth time this season, TinCaps pitching did not surrender a walk on Friday night against Lake County. In the last six games, the 'Caps have walked 11 compared to 43 strikeouts.

WELCOME BACK PAP: Right-handed reliever Cole Paplham made his return off the IL on Saturday night. The Denmark, WI native pitched a scoreless 6th inning and worked around a jam, having runners on second and third with one out. The 25-year-old made his season debut with the 'Caps on June 5 after sustaining multiple facial fractures on a comebacker at 102.4 mph in Spring Training. It was the second injury suffered due to a comebacker in his pro career. Paplham last appeared for Fort Wayne on July 13 at home against Quad Cities.

JOHNNY ON THE SPOT: TinCap shortstop Jonathan Vastine followed up his first three-hit game at the professional level on Friday by going 2-for-4 last night. Vastine has reached base safely in 7 of his last 11 plate appearances across three games. The 19th-round pick of the Padres out of Vanderbilt got the call straight to High-A out of draft camp and has reached base safely in 4 of his first 5 games with the 'Caps. Vastine was a three-year starter for the Commodores and was named to the Brooks Wallace Award Midseason Watch List in his senior season.

SIDE WINDING WISS: TinCaps reliever Nick Wissman picked up his first win of the season in relief last night. The right-hander did not allow a run in two innings of work and surrendered just two hits. Wissman has not allowed a run in his last seven appearances. Since June 1, Wissman has made 19 appearances and allowed six runs across 25 2/3 innings pitched (2.10 ERA). He has struck out 22 across the stretch.

SHUTDOWN MAL: Fort Wayne right-hander Josh Mallitz retired all three batters he faced in the 9th inning on Saturday for his first save as a TinCap. He has not allowed a run in 12 of his last 13 appearances, striking out 31 across 24 1/3 innings, having a 1.27 ERA in the stretch.

COBRA KAI: TinCap outfielder Kai Roberts has a hit in five of his last six games. The 2024 7th round draft pick came through with a two-out RBI single last night to put Fort Wayne on the board in the 4th inning. Roberts also stole two bases in the first game on Thursday and is 14-for-18 in stolen base tries dating back to July 1.







