Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs Peoria)

Published on August 24, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Sunday, August 24, 2025 l Game #116 (51)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 pm

TV: Dayton's CW (Channel 26), MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Peoria Chiefs (18-34, 44-73) at Dayton Dragons (19-31, 40-75)

RH Jason Savacool (3-1, 4.65) vs. LH Graham Osman (2-2, 6.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) in the last game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 7, Peoria 6 (10 innings). Peyton Stovall's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning brought in the winning run. Dayton took a 5-2 lead to the eighth inning, only to see Peoria score four runs on one hit and take a 6-5 lead. The Dragons were down to their final out with the bases empty in the bottom of the ninth before hits by Yerlin Confidan and Ryan McCrystal put runners at first and third, and Confidan scored on a balk to tie the game. Carlos Jorge had a third inning home run for the Dragons. A crowd of 8,729 was the largest of the season.

Current Series vs. Peoria: The Dragons are 5-0 in the series, outscoring Peoria 30-14. The Dragons team batting average in the series is .256. They have hit four home runs and have 12 stolen bases. The team ERA is 2.68. The Dragons have committed three errors in the series.

Team Notes:

The Dragons have won six straight games for the first time since their nine-game winning streak, August 14-23, 2024.

With a win today, the Dragons would complete their second sweep of a six-game set since the origination of six-game series in 2021. They swept Fort Wayne in six games, September 14-19, 2021 in Dayton.

The Dragons have clinched their first series victory of the 2025 season by winning the first five games of the six-game series with the Chiefs.

The Dragons have also clinched the season series with the Chiefs, going 8-3 over the first 11 games with one to play against Peoria.

The Dragons pitching during the winning streak has been phenomenal, with a team ERA of 2.41 (56 IP, 15 ER). In three of the six wins, Dragons pitchers allowed only one run. During the six games, the starters have combined for an ERA of 1.60 (33.2 IP, 6 ER) while the relievers have combined for 3.63 (22.1 IP, 9 ER). The Dragons have allowed three runs or less in five of their last six games.

Player Notes:

Tejay Antone is expected to throw two innings out of the Dayton bullpen today. Antone joined the Dragons on an injury rehab assignment on August 13 and has made four appearances totaling 4.2 innings, allowing one run, with the Dragons. His fastball has reached 96 mph. The first appearance with the Dragons on August 13 was Antone's first in an official game since April 7, 2024. Antone has undergone three "Tommy John" elbow surgeries that caused him to miss the entire seasons in 2017 and 2022 and nearly all of 2024. Antone spent the entire 2015 season with the Dragons and pitched in the MWL All-Star Game.

Peyton Stovall in the current series with Peoria is 5 for 17 (.294) with a home run, 7 RBI (walk-off RBI on Thursday and Saturday), and three stolen bases.

Carter Graham in his last 18 games is 23 for 63 (.365) with 2 HR, 6 2B, 9 RBI, raising his avg. from .194 to .257.

John Michael Faile in his last 7 games is 8 for 23 (.348) with 2 HR and 2 2B.

Jack Moss has appeared in 25 games for the Dragons, batting .301.

Cody Adcock in his last 10 games: 1.65 ERA, 16.1 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 10 BB, 13 SO.

Johnathan Harmon has made three starts for the Dragons in his return from Tommy John elbow surgery, posting a 1.26 ERA in his first appearances in a Full-Season league since June 12, 2024, when exited the game with the Dragons with elbow pain in the first inning.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Tuesday, August 26 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (0-0, 1.26) at Fort Wayne TBA

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







