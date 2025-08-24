Whitecaps Steamroll, Sweep Nuts

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The West Michigan Whitecaps (40-14, 84-35), playing as las Calaveras de West Michigan in a Copa de la Diversión game, hit six home runs and routed the Lansing Lugnuts (22-32, 58-62), 16-0, on Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps completed a six-game sweep, shutting out Lansing for the final 19 innings of the series and outscoring the Lugnuts 36-5.

Lansing starter Grant Judkins lasted 1 1/3 innings, giving up a first-inning home run to Woody Hadeen before exiting amid an eight-run Whitecaps second, capped by a Brett Callahan three-run homer off Yehizon Sanchez.

Izaac Pacheco, Garrett Pennington and Patrick Lee each homered in a six-run fourth against Tom Reisinger, and Jackson Strong closed out the scoring with a solo shot in the off Jake Christianson in the eighth. The six home runs allowed tied a franchise record, set three times previously.

In between, the Nuts received scoreless relief from Jack Mahoney (2 2/3 innings) and Henry Gómez (one inning).

Shortstop Casey Yamauchi went 1-for-4 with a third-inning single to extend his on-base streak to 25 games. The Lugnuts' only other hit was a Pedro Pineda single leading off the fourth inning.

