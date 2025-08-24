Rojas Goes Seven, Cubs Top Kernels 4-2

Published on August 24, 2025

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







South Bend, IN - South Bend starter Yenrri Rojas allowed just one run across seven innings of work, and the Cubs' offense crushed a pair of home runs en route to a 4-2 win over Cedar Rapids Sunday afternoon.

After leading wire-to-wire in the win on Saturday, the Cubs grabbed an early lead on Sunday. In the bottom of the third, Rafael Morel doubled to open the inning, and after a Kade Snell single moved him to third, he scored on a double steal to make it 1-0. Two batters later, Edgar Alverez smashed a solo home run to right to double the South Bend lead to 2-0.

Those two runs of support were all South Bend starter Yenrri Rojas needed. Rojas allowed just one run across seven innings with six strikeouts to earn his second high-A win.

The Kernels scored that run in the top of the sixth inning. Marek Houston doubled to begin the frame and scored two batters later on an Eduardo Tait RBI single to cut the deficit to 2-1.

But that was the closest the Kernels would get. In the bottom of the sixth, Alvarez singled in front of Cameron Sisneros, who blasted a two-run homer to right to give the Cubs a 4-1 advantage.

The Kernels begin a rally in the top of the ninth. With two outs, Danny De Andrade worked a walk and scored all the way from first on a Poncho Ruiz double to make it 4-2. But Luis Rujano got a strikeout to end the game and secure the South Bend 4-2 win.

The loss sets the Kernels at 26-28 in the second half of the year as they drop the series in South Bend 2-4. Cedar Rapids returns home for the final homestand of 2025, beginning Tuesday night against Beloit at 6:35. Both starters in game one are TBD.







